Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to Announce $1.43 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.88 million.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

CBOE opened at $129.34 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $77.63 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

