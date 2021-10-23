Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. eGain posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in eGain by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 76,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eGain by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 110,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in eGain by 33.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,184 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of eGain by 112.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 324,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

EGAN stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.35. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

