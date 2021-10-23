Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $341.46 Million

Analysts predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will announce sales of $341.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $333.04 million and the highest is $355.20 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $273.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $319.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.28 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,755,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,846 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,737,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $46.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

