Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to report $630,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Homology Medicines reported sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $31.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $32.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIXX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 732.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $342.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.43. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

