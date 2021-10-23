Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to announce sales of $13.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.10 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $12.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $51.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $50.10 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $51.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%.

LMST has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $121.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 445,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 27,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 29,134 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.