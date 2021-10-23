Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.27). Berkeley Lights reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 167,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,799.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $373,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 343,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,125. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.76. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

