Zacks: Brokerages Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.29. BGSF posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 58,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BGSF in the second quarter valued at about $954,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $125.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.54. BGSF has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

