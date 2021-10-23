Zacks: Brokerages Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $419.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report $419.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $464.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $388.10 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $98.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 327.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,076,000 after purchasing an additional 881,198 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,440,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PK opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.