Zacks: Brokerages Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will announce earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.97. Republic Services posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.74.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $133.27. The company had a trading volume of 682,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,064. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

