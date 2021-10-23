Zacks: Brokerages Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will announce earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.97. Republic Services posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.27. The company had a trading volume of 682,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,064. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.