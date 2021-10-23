Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to report $1.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $11.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.89 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $15.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Yumanity Therapeutics stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMTX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 289,977 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,956 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

