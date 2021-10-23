Zap Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Zap has a total market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $103,783.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zap has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00206539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00103003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010628 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

