Zealium (NZL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $49.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $40,526.95 and approximately $49.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013421 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.75 or 0.00512549 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.