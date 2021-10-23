Zebi Token (ZEBI) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Zebi Token has a market cap of $1.27 million and $48,408.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00071597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00074247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,450.26 or 1.00555789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.03 or 0.06643744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,080,327,556 coins and its circulating supply is 821,647,044 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

