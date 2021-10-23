Zeepin (ZPT) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $476,987.82 and approximately $33,045.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00071054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00073758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00105125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,376.33 or 1.00096552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.70 or 0.06659959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00021875 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.