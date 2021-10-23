Zel Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.90 or 0.00279708 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00113103 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00146920 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001761 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002568 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

