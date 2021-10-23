ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.01

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and traded as low as $3.48. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 64,414 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $320.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

