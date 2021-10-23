ZEON (ZEON) Trading 85.6% Higher This Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 76.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. ZEON has a total market cap of $74.86 million and approximately $945,269.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 85.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00050628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.20 or 0.00207021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00102951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010661 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

