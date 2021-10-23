Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $150.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.05 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Raymond James began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.74.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

