ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $594,920.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 58.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $594,920.00 and $9.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.