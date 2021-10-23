Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $36.40 on Friday. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZWS. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.