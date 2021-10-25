-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). LivePerson posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,357. LivePerson has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.