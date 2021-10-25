$2.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to report earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $2.04. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 653.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,993. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 1,647.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.