29,811 Shares in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Bought by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,000. Bilibili makes up about 0.8% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,131,000 after buying an additional 118,098 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,062,000 after acquiring an additional 55,421 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 14.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 520,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 67,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BILI traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.15. 6,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,750. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

