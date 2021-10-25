Abyss (ABYSS) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 25th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $127,376.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Abyss has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Abyss Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

