Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Purchased by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Acushnet worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Acushnet by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 43.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 63,985 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 36.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOLF shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE GOLF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.13. 1,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,828. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

