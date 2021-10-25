AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Issues Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,599,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558,450. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.28.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

