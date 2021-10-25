AIOZ Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $884,017.00 (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One AIOZ Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AIOZ Network has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. AIOZ Network has a market cap of $33.53 million and $884,017.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AIOZ Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00050873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00221041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00102996 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ Network is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,312,033 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AIOZ Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AIOZ Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.