Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Albemarle has raised its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Albemarle has a payout ratio of 42.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albemarle to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Shares of ALB traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.44. 1,595,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,333. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $253.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.60.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

