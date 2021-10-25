Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Holdings Lowered by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the period. Alcoa comprises about 0.8% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Alcoa by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.77. 26,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,334,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.52. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

