Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.740-$7.760 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.74-7.76 EPS.

ARE stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $208.94. 503,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,099. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $209.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.84.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.