Algorand Market Capitalization Reaches $12.44 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00003208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion and $560.65 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00114853 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019124 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.29 or 0.00460851 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00034258 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009250 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,622,008,686 coins and its circulating supply is 6,156,660,173 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

