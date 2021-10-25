American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-2.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.08. American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.120 EPS.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.22.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.