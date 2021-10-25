American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.040-$2.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $51.27 on Monday. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 732.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

