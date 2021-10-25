Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59-1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.750 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Amkor Technology stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.91. 1,953,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,940. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $114,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $67,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,875 shares of company stock worth $3,485,838. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amkor Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Amkor Technology worth $29,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

