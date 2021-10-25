Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,956 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $26,666,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $21,580,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $17,661,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $14,970,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $14,970,000.

Shares of ANZUU stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.89. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,753. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

