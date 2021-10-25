AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.27

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOWDF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AO World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

