Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) PT Lowered to $13.25 at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.75 to $13.25 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

