ARAW Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last seven days, ARAW has traded 20% higher against the dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $40,659.41 and $1,574.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00051029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00211283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.