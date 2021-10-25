Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Raised to $22.75 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $22.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.34.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 46,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Ares Capital by 53.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 29,634 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 91,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

