Autonio (NIOX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $284,896.00

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Autonio has a total market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $284,896.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00069260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00070181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00101503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,154.65 or 1.00179158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.81 or 0.06538222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021502 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

