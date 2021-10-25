Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218,803 shares during the period. Avantor comprises approximately 0.6% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Avantor worth $68,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Avantor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,791,000 after buying an additional 1,926,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,037,000 after buying an additional 496,583 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,623,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,029 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,994,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,808 shares of company stock worth $21,524,687. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $38.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

