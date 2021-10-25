Azora Capital LP Buys Shares of 16,127 America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000. Azora Capital LP owned 0.24% of America’s Car-Mart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRMT opened at $117.33 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The company has a market cap of $766.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.34.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

