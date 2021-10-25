Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from 230.00 to 245.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Barclays traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 47350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter worth about $89,162,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 433.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,204,000 after buying an additional 3,553,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 194,966.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter worth about $17,133,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.111 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 44.90%.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

