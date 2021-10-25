BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.25 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.
NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $4.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.79.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.
Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.