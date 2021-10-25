BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.25 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $4.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.79.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Rinet Co LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.