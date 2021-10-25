BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $102.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOKF. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

BOKF stock opened at $101.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.91. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $101.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,450 shares of company stock worth $3,468,560 in the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

