Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2,318.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $37,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc increased its position in Booking by 21.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Booking by 45.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Booking by 40.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $11,204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Booking by 99.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,272,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,396.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,332.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,303.48. The company has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,486.96.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.