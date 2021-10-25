Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 155.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,015 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions accounts for approximately 1.9% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mirova US LLC owned 0.79% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $70,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,438,000 after buying an additional 1,317,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,413,000 after buying an additional 59,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,420,000 after purchasing an additional 32,519 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,632,000 after purchasing an additional 580,991 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.38.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $164.80 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 457.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.59.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,176,759 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

