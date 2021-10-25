Brokerages Anticipate Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,720,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,915,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,838,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPDI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,718. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

