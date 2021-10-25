Brokerages Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.07. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million.

EXK has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,522,000 after buying an additional 1,746,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after buying an additional 1,097,538 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 751,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 300,917 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 271,500 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $2,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,887. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $867.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.